Narowal DC Discusses Measures To Curb Dengue Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 04:30 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Narowal Shahid Farid has said that practical measures were need of the hour to prevent disease's spread by dengue mosquitoes.

He said that parks and other places including cemeteries should be checked and the relevant departments should adopt a coordinated strategy to eliminate dengue on an emergency basis.

He was presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) on dengue prevention.

The meeting was attended by Health chief executive officer, officers of education Department, Higher Education, Environment, Civil Defence, Population, Industries, Agriculture, sports, Rescue-1122 and other related departments.

The DC said that there was risk of breeding of dengue larvae in the current season; therefore, dengue spray should be carried out to curb dengue larvae breeding.

The deputy commissioner said that anti-dengue teams should ensure drainage of water from ponds, graveyards and low-lying areas. Health department officials should visit sensitive areas on daily basis for dengue surveillance and work with a missionary spirit to eradicate the disease.

Earlier, a detailed briefing was also given about the measures taken by the Health Department to eradicate dengue.

