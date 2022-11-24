UrduPoint.com

Narowal DC Inspects Various Projects In Narowal District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Narowal DC inspects various projects in Narowal district

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammad Shahrukh Niazi paid a detailed visit to Narowal district on Thursday.

District Officer Industries Zeeshan Niaz, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Tanveer Ahmed Tatla and Deputy Director Development Qamar Usman accompanied him.

The deputy commissioner Narowal inspected the flour and sugar stalls in utility store and checked the prices of other commodities. The DC directed the manager of the utility store to ensure easy supply of essential items to the customers coming to the utility store.

The deputy commissioner inspected the flour stall, established by the food Department, at Old Kutchehry and checked the quality and weight of flour there. He also inspected the shop of fertilizer dealers. The deputy director briefed the DC about the supply and sale of fertilizers.

The deputy commissioner also checked fertilizers' rate list on this occasion. Later, he checked the prices of ghee, sugar and pulses while inspecting the grocery store and fair price shop at Amin Colony, Old Kutchehry.

He directed DO Industries to ensure timely availability of essential commodities in the market.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal also visited the Kotli Plot and Church Road where he inspected the ongoing sewerage scheme being built with Rs 17 crore by the Department of Public Health Engineering and asked Sub Engineer Akbar Ali to speed up the work.

While visiting the Government High School, the deputy commissioner reviewed the under-construction flooring scheme of the ground within the school. He also reviewed progress of the ongoing work on Ransinwal Railway Road.

A meeting of the District Health Council Committee was, meanwhile, held at DHQ Hospital Narowal under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammad Shah Rukh Niazi. A plan of action was adopted to solve other problems including development projects in DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Agriculture Visit Road Sale Progress Price Narowal Kotli Market Church Government Weight Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

8 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

17 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

16 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

16 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.