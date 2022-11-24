Narowal DC inspects various projects in Narowal district

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammad Shahrukh Niazi paid a detailed visit to Narowal district on Thursday.

District Officer Industries Zeeshan Niaz, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Tanveer Ahmed Tatla and Deputy Director Development Qamar Usman accompanied him.

The deputy commissioner Narowal inspected the flour and sugar stalls in utility store and checked the prices of other commodities. The DC directed the manager of the utility store to ensure easy supply of essential items to the customers coming to the utility store.

The deputy commissioner inspected the flour stall, established by the food Department, at Old Kutchehry and checked the quality and weight of flour there. He also inspected the shop of fertilizer dealers. The deputy director briefed the DC about the supply and sale of fertilizers.

The deputy commissioner also checked fertilizers' rate list on this occasion. Later, he checked the prices of ghee, sugar and pulses while inspecting the grocery store and fair price shop at Amin Colony, Old Kutchehry.

He directed DO Industries to ensure timely availability of essential commodities in the market.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal also visited the Kotli Plot and Church Road where he inspected the ongoing sewerage scheme being built with Rs 17 crore by the Department of Public Health Engineering and asked Sub Engineer Akbar Ali to speed up the work.

While visiting the Government High School, the deputy commissioner reviewed the under-construction flooring scheme of the ground within the school. He also reviewed progress of the ongoing work on Ransinwal Railway Road.

A meeting of the District Health Council Committee was, meanwhile, held at DHQ Hospital Narowal under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammad Shah Rukh Niazi. A plan of action was adopted to solve other problems including development projects in DHQ Hospital.