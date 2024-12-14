Narowal gas explosion claims life, leaves family injured

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) A powerful gas explosion ripped through a residential area in Narowal on Saturday, killing a woman on the spot and leaving her husband and daughter critically injured.

According to Initial report, Rescue sources said that the blast occurred as the deceased woman started the stove of her kitchen to prepare breakfast for the family in Mohallah Islampura, a private news channel reported.

Her husband and daughter received severe burn wounds in the incident, rescue sources added.

After receiving the report of the incident, the rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to a nearby local hospital.

Sources further revealed that both injured persons were in critical condition.

Further investigation was underway.