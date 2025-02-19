Narowal-Muridke road Phase- II launches to boost regional connectivity: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, addressed a large gathering in Narowal, highlighting the region’s unprecedented development under the government’s national growth agenda.

He emphasized that Narowal, once a district with limited infrastructure and higher education opportunities, has now emerged as a center of knowledge and progress due to strategic investments in roads, healthcare, and educational facilities.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that every region benefits from sustainable development.

He noted that the people of Narowal have long demonstrated their dedication to national progress, and in return, the government has prioritized transformative projects to uplift the district’s infrastructure and public services.

He expressed confidence that these projects will not only enhance the quality of life for residents but also contribute to economic growth, connectivity, and social development.

One of the most significant initiatives announced during the event was the Narowal-Muridke Road Phase II, a 75km-long project that will strengthen road connectivity between key districts.

The minister highlighted that this project is part of a broader effort to modernize Punjab’s road network, ensuring smoother transportation for businesses, farmers, and commuters. In addition, the 36km-long Narowal-Shakargarh Road, constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.6 billion, has already been completed, providing a link between cities and facilitating trade and commerce.

He further noted that the first phase of the Narowal-Muridke Road had already been completed at a cost of Rs. 500 million, demonstrating the government’s commitment to phased and sustainable development.

It is to be noted that the government has earmarked Rs. 28 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of various roads across Narowal, ensuring that the district continues on its path to modernization.

A key highlight of the address was the announcement of the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Link Road, a major infrastructure project that will enhance regional connectivity and improve accessibility to economic hubs.

The minister emphasized that such projects reflect the government’s vision of an integrated and efficient transport network, crucial for boosting trade and industrial activities.

Recognizing the transformative power of education, the government has also prioritized the establishment of higher learning institutions in Narowal. The foundation stone for Narowal Medical College has been laid, with a commitment to completing the project within two years at a cost of Rs. 4.4 billion. This initiative will not only benefit local students but also attract talent from across Punjab, positioning Narowal as a hub for medical education and research.

In addition to healthcare advancements, the government has also initiated the development of the Narowal Children’s Learning Park, which will be completed within two years at a cost of Rs. 100 million.

The minister highlighted that such projects reflect the government’s dedication to investing in future generations by providing them with state-of-the-art educational and recreational facilities. The Narowal Circular Road project, worth Rs. 1 billion, is also in the pipeline and will significantly improve urban mobility and infrastructure in the district.

Reflecting on the past, the minister stated that between 2018 and 2022, Pakistan’s economic growth suffered setbacks, with halted infrastructure projects, rising inflation, and governance challenges.

He pointed out that during this period, Narowal, like many other districts, did not witness any major development, and key projects were delayed.

However, he emphasized that under the incumbent Government, there is renewed momentum in the implementation of development initiatives.

The minister also spoke about the government’s broader achievements in infrastructure and economic growth.

He reiterated that Pakistan’s motorway network expansion, construction of modern airports, elimination of power shortages, and efforts in combating terrorism are all part of a sustained strategy to build a resilient and prosperous nation.

He particularly emphasized the role of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) in transforming the country’s economic landscape by attracting foreign investment and creating new job opportunities.

As the government continues to implement its ambitious development agenda, the minister urged the people to remain hopeful and actively support initiatives that contribute to national progress.