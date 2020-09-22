UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Narowal Sports City Complex Case Adjourned Till Oct 20

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Narowal Sports City Complex case adjourned till Oct 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on Narowal Sports City Complex reference till October 20, against former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N)'s stalwart Ahsan Iqbal.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without any further proceeding due to the leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The NAB had alleged Ahsan Iqbal for misuse of his powers as interior minister in release of funds for construction of sports complex in Narowal. It stated that it was a provincial subject and the former minister had misused its powers in release of funds.

Previously, the court had ordered NAB to file a reference against the accused till next date.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Sports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Narowal October Muslim Court

Recent Stories

TRA holds workshop on telecommunications equipment ..

34 seconds ago

Obaid Al Tayer, Italian Minister discuss UAE’s p ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Police urges motorists to be extra cautious ..

16 minutes ago

UN’s response on Kashmir has been disappointing ..

23 minutes ago

Punjab Educational boards announce intermediate ex ..

24 minutes ago

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology lays ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.