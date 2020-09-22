Narowal Sports City Complex case adjourned till Oct 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on Narowal Sports City Complex reference till October 20, against former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N)'s stalwart Ahsan Iqbal.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without any further proceeding due to the leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The NAB had alleged Ahsan Iqbal for misuse of his powers as interior minister in release of funds for construction of sports complex in Narowal. It stated that it was a provincial subject and the former minister had misused its powers in release of funds.

Previously, the court had ordered NAB to file a reference against the accused till next date.