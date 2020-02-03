NAROWAL SPORTS CITY PROJECT CASE: NAB directed to file reply till FEB 10

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) while issuing notice to NAB on the bail plea of Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal sports City Project has summoned reply from NAB.The case came up for hearing before IHC division bench comprising chief justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Pervez Monday.

Tariq Jahangiri counsel for Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the court.Ahsan Iqbal is imprisoned in Adiala jail at present on judicial remand.Iqbal has filed his post arrest bail plea through his counsel in the court.The court ordered NAB to file reply before next hearing and provide a copy to petitioner.The court while ordering NAB to file reply till February 10 adjourned the hearing of the case till February 10.