Narowal Sports City Project To Provide Best Sports Training To Universities' Students: Federal Minister For Planning, Development And Reforms Prof. Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Prof. Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday that Narowal Sports City was a project which would give the best sports training to the youth of universities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Prof. Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday that Narowal Sports City was a project which would give the best sports training to the youth of universities.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of three-day celebrations of the University of Narowal on its completion of five years, he said the University of Narowal was established five years ago but unfortunately, it was not allowed to organize convocation by the past government, because it was an initiative by him.

He said, Insha Allah very soon, the 5-year graduates of the University of Narowal would be awarded degrees in a grand convocation to be held in future.

Ahsan Iqbal said that last week, "We have also approved new projects for the University of Narowal". Those projects which had been approved include: Institute of Health Sciences, Mosque, Cafeteria, Service center and other projects which could not be completed during the last five years, he said.

"I hope that within the next two weeks, a new construction package will be launched in the University of Narowal which will provide students with the best facilities after their completion", he added.

Apart from this, two new buses, two new coasters and an ambulance had been approved for the University so that students do not have any problem of transportation, he said.

The Federal Minister said the University of Narowal also won many prizes in the 10-year celebrations of the Engineering University which was commendable.

Addressing the students, he said they should work day and night to achieve the goal, adding that it was the duty of those boys and girls from well-off families who were studying here in the university to establish a free coaching centre to help the poor and deserving boys and girls to reach the university.

Ahsan Iqbal said the purpose of university was not only to give students degrees and jobs, but also to inculcate in their minds the objective of life. He stressed the need for linkage between educational institutions and the industry.

He said that political and economic supremacy depends on supremacy of knowledge.

The minister said that past regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was responsible for the existing economic crisis.

He said the government was working day and night for the stability of country's economy and hoped that the country would be able to come out of this crisis.

University of Narowal Vice Chancellor Tariq Mehmood, Registrar Haseeb Sarwar, ViceChancellor Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausarand others were also present.

