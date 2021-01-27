UrduPoint.com
Narowal Sports City Reference Against Ahsan Iqbal Adjourned Till Feb 10

Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing on Narowal sports City Complex reference against former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal till February 10.

The hearing was adjourned on the request of defence lawyer who stated that his client wanted to file acquittal plea in NAB reference.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Ahsan Iqbal and other co-accused.

At the outset of hearing, Ahsan Iqbal's Laywer Zulifqar Naqvi requested the court to adjourned hearing on the case till next date which was accepted by the judge.

The lawyer said that the acquittal of accused Masood Chishti could also affect his client's case.

Meanwhile, the co-accused Muhammad Asif Sheikh requested the court to grant him exemption from hearing as he was 73 year old American national and wanted to travel there for medical examination.

The lawyer said that the whole reference was confined to the two witnesses appeared before court this day and the defence also need some time for cross-examination against them. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

