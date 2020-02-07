UrduPoint.com
Narowal Sports Complex Case: Accountability Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Ahsan Iqbal Till Feb 28

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:50 PM

Narowal Sports Complex case: Accountability Court extends judicial remand of Ahsan Iqbal till Feb 28

Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has extended judicial remand of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal till February 28 in Narowal Sports Complex case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has extended judicial remand of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal till February 28 in Narowal sports Complex case.The case came up for hearing before AC Islamabad led by Judge Muhammad Bashir here Friday.Judge Muhammad Bashir inquired National Assembly (NA) session will run how long.Ahsan Iqbal told the court session will run till February 17.Addressing the court Ahsan Iqbal said ask the NAB what happened in the matter of letter they had written to Saudi Arabia under Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA).NAB Prosecutor told the court MLA matter is in process.Ahsan Iqbal said ask NAB reference will come when .Prosecutor replied reference will be filed within 90 days.Ahsan Iqbal said how many Riyals were recovered.

Ask details of my banking transactions from NAB. Are those all transactions not related to money obtained out of sale of property.NAB counsel said reference containing all the details will be filed.Barrister Zafar Ullah while giving arguments said 90 days period is for remand and not for filing reference.Ahsan Iqbal said in the court NAB is investigating this matter since 20 months and it has not filed reference so far.Barrister Zafar Ullah said when case comes to end we will initiate legal proceedings against the persons from assistant director to chairman NAB.Raising objection over NAB he said they can make arrests how on the basis of government projects.The court while extending judicial remand of Ahsan Iqbal adjourned the hearing of the case till February 28.

