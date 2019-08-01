Narrative of Imran Khan stands vindicated in Senate: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said narrative of Imran Khan has been vindicated, as majority of Senators rejected the move of opposition to remove Chairman Senate

Talking to media outside Parliament House, she said that Senate was the fountainhead of people's power and majority of Senators believed in a transparent system.

She said this was start of new journey today as people had won and the corrupt leadership, which did not want the Senate to keep working as per law and Constitution, was defeated.

The Special Assistant said opposition should refrain from showing animosity towards the Prime Minister, adding the move of the opposition in the Senate backfired as their own members revolted against the decision of no-confidence motion.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government was ready to redress the issues of the opposition, specially in the wake of defeat in the Senate.

Dr Firdous said masses were the ultimate power of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding Roti (bread) was a basic requirement of the people and its price did increase after increase in gas price.

The Prime Minister had now taken notice of the increase in prices of bread, she said and added Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for progress and prosperity of the country.

Dr Firdous said the government had taken various steps to get rid of the rotten and obsolete system.

She said that government was making efforts to provide all possible facilities to the poor. She expressed hope that the nation would eventually achieve economic prosperity.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government would definitely perform on public issues and deliver maximum relief to the poor.

She paid tributes to the founders of the Constitution for the provision ofsecret ballot for the election in the Parliament.