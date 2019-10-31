UrduPoint.com
Narrative Of Opposition Lifeless, Baseless: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 02:13 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said narrative of opposition was lifeless and baseless and the protesters coming to Islamabad should not do anything damaging to the national security and image of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said narrative of opposition was lifeless and baseless and the protesters coming to Islamabad should not do anything damaging to the national security and image of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Interior Ejaz Shah, she said the government had the responsibility to provide security to 7000 members of the diplomatic corps and staff belonging to different embassies and international organizations based in Islamabad.

The United Nations had declared Islamabad a non family station after the Marriot hotel bomb attack in 2008. However, due to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan Islamabad was again declared a family station in 2019, she recalled.

She said the government had no difficulty in political confrontation with the opposition, adding Maulana Fazlur Rehman had embarked on an adventure which hopefully would end peacefully.

The government had accepted the right of the opposition to protest and it would fulfill its commitments in this regard, Dr Firdous remarked.

To a question, Interior Minister said the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan was out of question.

A member of party of Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that it would not go back without resignation of the PM, he noted.

He said the government would facilitate the people who would gather in Islamabad, adding however, nobody would be allowed to violate power of the state.

To a question, Ejaz said Prime Minister Imran Khan had clearly instructed that nobody should say anything about the health of others. There would be no politics on the health of others, he stressed.

