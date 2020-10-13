Narwala Road cleared of encroachments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Under an anti-encroachment drive, footpaths were cleared of encroachments at Narwala Road, here on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner (city) Syed Ayub Bukhari supervised the operation and cleared all types of encroachments with the help of heavy machinery.

In the light of the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a grand anti-encroachment operation is underway in the district.