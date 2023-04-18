UrduPoint.com

NA's Approval Must To Allocate Funds For National Institutions: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that the national assembly is bound to approve funds for the country's institution.

We must have consent from the national assembly to allocate funds for any institution, he said while talking to a private television channel. Parliament is a national institution which has a mandate of the public, he informed.

The Parliament is also a custodian of Federal consolidated funds, he stated.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said would have the requirement of funds for organizing elections in the country.

He said that all institutions are bound to work under their domain.

In reply to a question about funds for the election commission, he said Bars Associations, legal experts, and fraternities besides political parties had expressed reservations over the bill presented to the Lower House for necessary approval.

To another question, he said that the judiciary should review the decision made on elections in Punjab. He also asked the judiciary to play a role in upholding the "rule of law" in the country.

