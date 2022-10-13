UrduPoint.com

NA's Special Body On Sacked Employees Holds Its Maiden Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

NA's special body on sacked employees holds its maiden meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly's Special Committee on Sacked Employees in its maiden meeting on Thursday decided to seek a list of all sacked employees from the Establishment Division within three days to further proceed into the matter.

The committee, which met here at the Parliament House, earlier elected Qadir Khan Mandokhail as its chairman.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly, including Naveed Amir Jeva, Nawab Sher, Ali Gohar and Ms Kishwar Zehra.

The government employees appointed during the period from November 1, 1993 to November 30, 1996 and dismissed during the period from November 1, 1996 to October 12, 1999, were restored under the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act 2010.

They were rendered jobless as a result of the Supreme Court's verdict authored by Justice Mushir Alam on eve of his retirement on August 17, 2021. However, they were restored again by the apex court on December 17, 2021 by exercising its suo motu power under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution.

Related Topics

National Assembly Supreme Court Suo Motu Parliament August October November December All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.