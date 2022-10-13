ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly's Special Committee on Sacked Employees in its maiden meeting on Thursday decided to seek a list of all sacked employees from the Establishment Division within three days to further proceed into the matter.

The committee, which met here at the Parliament House, earlier elected Qadir Khan Mandokhail as its chairman.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly, including Naveed Amir Jeva, Nawab Sher, Ali Gohar and Ms Kishwar Zehra.

The government employees appointed during the period from November 1, 1993 to November 30, 1996 and dismissed during the period from November 1, 1996 to October 12, 1999, were restored under the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act 2010.

They were rendered jobless as a result of the Supreme Court's verdict authored by Justice Mushir Alam on eve of his retirement on August 17, 2021. However, they were restored again by the apex court on December 17, 2021 by exercising its suo motu power under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution.