NA’s YPF visits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A delegation of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) of the National Assembly on Monday visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, where Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, warmly welcomed the delegation led by Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar.

During the visit, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar expressed her gratitude to Speaker Babar Saleem Swati for his cordial reception.

During the meeting, President of the Young Parliamentarians Forum, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, discussed the role of young parliamentarians in addressing the challenges facing the country. She emphasized that young parliamentarians play a pivotal role in addressing youth welfare and resolving the issues they face.

The discussion also touched upon establishing a Young Parliamentarians Forum within the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar stated that the forum aims to empower young parliamentarians, enabling them to address social and legislative issues effectively.

She reiterated that the Young Parliamentarians Forum provides a vital platform for addressing youth issues across the country.

Furthermore, she announced plans to establish Young Parliamentarians Forums in all provinces by February, followed by a national-level seminar after their establishment.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, while welcoming the delegation to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, highlighted that the KP Assembly was the first provincial assembly in the country to pass the Employees Act. He credited this achievement to the assistance provided by Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Special Secretary Syed Shamoon Hashmi.

The Young Parliamentarians Forum also visit the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Hall, where they were briefed about its history and background. On this occasion, the provincial assembly staff informed the members of YPF delegation about the Information Technology project, which has made the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly the first paperless assembly in the country.