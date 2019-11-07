UrduPoint.com
NASA Report Says Air Pollution In Lahore Due To Burning Of Crops' Residues In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Thursday said that according to the latest NASA report, present situation of air pollution in Lahore was a result of smoke being produced by the burning of crops' residues for disposal, in India.

The minister while presiding over a review meeting of Environmental Protection Department (EPD) here, said that a monitoring committee comprising of different stakeholders had been constituted to control the smog.

This committee would ensure necessary steps so that the menace of environmental pollution could be controlled with concerted efforts and holistic reforms, he added.

The minister said that change in air direction was resulting in the inclusion of additional quantity of smoke in the air of Lahore and if this situation remained constant then there were strong chances of smog in fog season.

He said that in this regard, the Punjab government had started taking precautionary measures and factories causing air pollution, brick-kilns working on obsolete technology were being temporarily shutdown. Afterwards, gradual conversation of all these components to the latest technology and the use of clean oil and energy would be ensured, he added.

The minister directed the EPD department to prepare project cycles of ADP schemes and the latest system should be used for monitoring.

EPD Minister Muhammad Rizwan and Industrial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal also spoke on the occasion.

