Naseebulla To Take Varsities Issues With HEC Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree on Thursday said that the crisis of universities of the province would be discussed with officials of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) who scheduled to be visited Quetta on January.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of the eighteenth convocation of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences for distributing degrees to 750 graduates including 32 gold medalists.

Vice Chancellor Farooq Bazai and others were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Naseebullah Marree said that measures were being taken to solve the financial crisis of the universities of the province.

From 2016 to 2018, students are getting quality education in the University which is a welcome move, he said adding that it was the responsibility of the youth to make sincere efforts in academic life to brighten the name of the country.

He said that General Retired Pervez Musharraf has done many services and the parents of the students who graduated from the university and received their degrees deserved congratulations.

