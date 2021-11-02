UrduPoint.com

Naseebullah Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kharan

Naseebullah condemns terrorist attack in Kharan

Member Provincial Assembly Mir Naseebullah Khan Marree on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Kharan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Mir Naseebullah Khan Marree on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Kharan.

Expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom and injuries, Deputy Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mir Naseebullah Marree said that cowardly attacks by terrorists could not weaken the morale of the people.

He said law and order situation had improved in the province due to precious sacrifices of law enforcement agencies and the people of Balochistan.

The provincial government was using all its resources to establish peace and order, he noted.

