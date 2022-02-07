UrduPoint.com

Naseebullah Condoles Demise Of Sadiq Sanjarani's Grandmother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 10:56 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for education Naseebullah Marree on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of the grandmother of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani.

In a condolence statement, the minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

