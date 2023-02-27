Naseebullah Marree condemns attack on Levies Force in Kohlu

Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree strongly condemned the attack on levies Force in Jannat Ali area of Kohlu district on Monday

He said that anti-national elements were trying to sabotage peace which would be foiled through the contribution of security forces and public in the area.

He said that the sacrifices of the security forces would not go in vain.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude and early recovery of the injured.