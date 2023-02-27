UrduPoint.com

Naseebullah Marree Condemns Attack On Levies Force In Kohlu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Naseebullah Marree condemns attack on Levies Force in Kohlu

Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree strongly condemned the attack on levies Force in Jannat Ali area of Kohlu district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree strongly condemned the attack on levies Force in Jannat Ali area of Kohlu district on Monday.

He said that anti-national elements were trying to sabotage peace which would be foiled through the contribution of security forces and public in the area.

He said that the sacrifices of the security forces would not go in vain.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude and early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Balochistan Education Kohlu

Recent Stories

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Di ..

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad reviews d ..

2 minutes ago
 World Bank estimates Turkiye quake damage at $34 b ..

World Bank estimates Turkiye quake damage at $34 bn

5 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Says London, Brussels 'Beginning ..

UK Prime Minister Says London, Brussels 'Beginning New Chapter' in Relations

2 minutes ago
 40,000 students of flood affected areas awarded sc ..

40,000 students of flood affected areas awarded scholarships, NA told

2 minutes ago
 Russia blasts EU, US sanctions as 'absurd' and 'fu ..

Russia blasts EU, US sanctions as 'absurd' and 'futile'

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi University del ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi University delegation

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.