Naseebullah Marree holds open court in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree said that resolving the long-standing issues of the people in the area on emergency basis was his first priority in Kohlu district.

He expressed these views while holding an open court during his visit to his constituency Kohlu where he listened to the problems of the people, said press release issued here on Saturday.

A large number of public representatives and people attended the open court who informed the provincial minister about various issues on which the Minister issued instructions to address legal issues on immediately basis.

He assured that hundreds of development projects of public interest have been laid in the constituency during the year, the fruits of which have started reaching the doorsteps of the people.

He said measures would be taken to provide maximum facilities including health, education, supply of water, construction of roads and electricity in the areas saying that the district was moving towards prosperity and was launching development projects whose completion would bring collective benefits to the people of the area.

The quality of development projects will not be compromised, he added.