UrduPoint.com

Naseebullah Marree Visits Various Flood-affected Areas Of Kohlu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Naseebullah Marree visits various flood-affected areas of Kohlu

Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree visited various flood-affected areas of Kohlu district and reviewed ongoing relief activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for education Mir Naseebullah Marree visited various flood-affected areas of Kohlu district and reviewed ongoing relief activities.

He said, on Friday, that the recent rains had severely affected all areas of Kohlu leaving the mud houses collapsed.

"It is a natural calamity which cannot be fought alone but we are taking measures to provide relief to the victims with limited resources," he said.

He said that a large population of the district reside in mud houses which were hit the most due to heavy rainfall leaving a large number of people in dire straits.

He said the severe situation had made it difficult to provide timely relief supplies to all the affected areas, saying for that matter they (provincial government) had spoken to the Federal government for provision of more tents and relief materials.

Levies Force distributed tents and rations among 91 rain-affected households in various suburbs including Gardaug, Malikzai, Oryani, Shahjahabad on the orders of the provincial minister.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education Kohlu All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Biden to headline anti-extremism conference

Biden to headline anti-extremism conference

2 minutes ago
 US Approves Kiev Targeting Crimea With HIMARS, Say ..

US Approves Kiev Targeting Crimea With HIMARS, Says It's Part of Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 New US Military Aid Package for Ukraine Includes 5 ..

New US Military Aid Package for Ukraine Includes 50 Armored Humvees - Pentagon O ..

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Masters results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Masters results

4 minutes ago
 Britain's Bigham sets world one-hour track cycling ..

Britain's Bigham sets world one-hour track cycling record

4 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes lifting of ban on imported items

FCCI welcomes lifting of ban on imported items

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.