Naseebullah Marree visits various flood-affected areas of Kohlu

Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree visited various flood-affected areas of Kohlu district and reviewed ongoing relief activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for education Mir Naseebullah Marree visited various flood-affected areas of Kohlu district and reviewed ongoing relief activities.

He said, on Friday, that the recent rains had severely affected all areas of Kohlu leaving the mud houses collapsed.

"It is a natural calamity which cannot be fought alone but we are taking measures to provide relief to the victims with limited resources," he said.

He said that a large population of the district reside in mud houses which were hit the most due to heavy rainfall leaving a large number of people in dire straits.

He said the severe situation had made it difficult to provide timely relief supplies to all the affected areas, saying for that matter they (provincial government) had spoken to the Federal government for provision of more tents and relief materials.

Levies Force distributed tents and rations among 91 rain-affected households in various suburbs including Gardaug, Malikzai, Oryani, Shahjahabad on the orders of the provincial minister.