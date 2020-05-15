UrduPoint.com
Naseem For Improving NAB Laws To Achieve Better Results

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:41 PM

In order to achieve better results from national institutions, the incumbent government was working to bring improvement in national accountability bureau laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :In order to achieve better results from national institutions, the incumbent government was working to bring improvement in national accountability bureau laws.

Expressing these views in a private news channel programs, Minister for Law Affairs, Barrister Farogh Naseem said that national institution was working independently and without pressure of the government.

The NAB had discharged its duties efficiently and diligently, he said adding that improvement in the institution could speed up the process of accountability against the corrupt elements.

Commenting on fear of Pakistan Peoples Party about changes in 18th Amendment, he said the government could not understand about stance of Pakistan People Party leaders expressing reservation over 18th Amendment.

At the moment, he said the government was only thinking about the coronavirus challenge and completely focusing on it.

About relaxation in lockdown period, he said if the government continue the lockdown then Pakistan could face economic turmoil in near future.

The minister said that people should realize the gravity of coronavirus impact on human lives.

He added the masses should cooperate with the government and follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), to protect themselves and their children from dangerous virus. In reply to a question about flaws in NAB laws, he made it clear that the institution was working without discrimination. Giving reference regarding constitution, he said the founder of Pakistan Peoples Party Zulfikar Ali Bhuttoo had mentioned in his statements about constitution that amendment could be brought in laws as per requirement of state.

The minister further stated that changes in NAB laws or 18th Amendment could be made in consultation with political parties.

