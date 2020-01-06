Naseem Khalid assumes charge as MD WASA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Naseem Khalid Chandio appointed as Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Monday.

According to a notification issued by chief secretary Punjab here,the Ex-MD WASA Rao Muhammad Qasim has been promoted to Chief Engineer in grade 20 and would perform duty as Chief Engineer Public Health Engineering Department South.

The promotion has been made after approval of summary by governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.