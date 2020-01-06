UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naseem Khalid Assumes Charge As MD WASA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:47 PM

Naseem Khalid assumes charge as MD WASA

Naseem Khalid Chandio appointed as Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Naseem Khalid Chandio appointed as Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Monday.

According to a notification issued by chief secretary Punjab here,the Ex-MD WASA Rao Muhammad Qasim has been promoted to Chief Engineer in grade 20 and would perform duty as Chief Engineer Public Health Engineering Department South.

The promotion has been made after approval of summary by governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Water

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler orders construction of 44 kilometre ..

4 minutes ago

Dollar gains 06 paisas, closes at Rs 154.95

7 minutes ago

Pakistan to run $50 million projects under IsDB sc ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Gas May Be Connected to TANAP Pipeline at ..

12 minutes ago

Joseon palaces, tombs draw record number of visito ..

1 minute ago

SCO member states' artists exhibit portrait work a ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.