Naseem-ur-Rehman Appointed As Focal Person For Shelter Homes Project: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:37 PM

Naseem-ur-Rehman appointed as focal person for Shelter Homes project: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the prime minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awam Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Naseem-ur-Rehman as the focal person to effectively carry out the shelter homes' project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the prime minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awam Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Naseem-ur-Rehman as the focal person to effectively carry out the shelter homes' project.

She, in a tweet on her social media account, said, "This appointment would empower Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and passion for service to provide shelter facilities for the poor, travelers and the homeless.

" Dr Firdous said around 1,000 shelters would be built under this programme in the next 12 months.

She said, "The Focal Person's Office will work directly under the Prime Minister to ensure that the red tape was not hampering the process of facilitating the down trodden classes."The office would be responsible for increasing sustainable partnerships with the private sector, including non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and community and organizations, she added.

