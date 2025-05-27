Open Menu

Naseem Ur Rehman Extends Felicitations On Youm-e-Takbeer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 10:09 PM

Naseem Ur Rehman extends felicitations on Youm-e-Takbeer

Advisor to the Chief Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Naseem Ur Rehman Khan extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, calling May 28, 1998, a landmark day in Pakistan's history

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Naseem Ur Rehman Khan extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, calling May 28, 1998, a landmark day in Pakistan's history.

In his special message, he said the nuclear tests conducted in the mountains of Chagai, Balochistan, made Pakistan's defense invincible and firmly established the country's sovereignty on the global stage.

He highlighted Balochistan's pride in playing a central role in this historic achievement, stating, "This day is a symbol of our national unity, scientific progress, and independence." He added that the strength demonstrated in 1998 was once again evident during recent Pakistan-India tensions, affirming that no adversary can dare cast an evil eye on the country.

Linking national defense with environmental responsibility, Naseem stressed the importance of channeling the same patriotic spirit toward the protection of Pakistan’s natural environment. "The mountains of Chagai still remind us that it is through sacrifice that nations earn their place. Now it is time we treat environmental protection as a national obligation," he said.

He urged citizens across to actively participate in government-led initiatives for tree plantation, reducing pollution, and conserving natural resources, emphasizing that a cleaner, greener future is a shared responsibility.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Group ..

Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Groups’ role as key partners in d ..

25 minutes ago
 Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolvi ..

Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolving media ties with UAE

25 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industria ..

Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industrial Units

19 minutes ago
 1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident

1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident

19 minutes ago
 Steps taken to provide best services to railway pa ..

Steps taken to provide best services to railway passengers: Abbasi

19 minutes ago
 CII emphasizes public awareness over mandatory tha ..

CII emphasizes public awareness over mandatory thalassemia testing in pre-marita ..

1 minute ago

Salman Agha promises ‘fearless but not careless’ cricket as T20I captain

1 minute ago
 Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show kicks off tom ..

Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show kicks off tomorrow at Expo Sharjah

40 minutes ago
 Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry ..

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tribute to a ..

1 minute ago
 Gold declines to Rs347,900 per tola

Gold declines to Rs347,900 per tola

1 minute ago
 Windstorm and rain lash parts of Pakistan, includi ..

Windstorm and rain lash parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad

1 minute ago
 Show-cause notice issued to doctors aspiring MS po ..

Show-cause notice issued to doctors aspiring MS posts for not presenting degrees

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan