Naseem Ur Rehman extends felicitations on Youm-e-Takbeer

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Naseem Ur Rehman Khan extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, calling May 28, 1998, a landmark day in Pakistan's history.

In his special message, he said the nuclear tests conducted in the mountains of Chagai, Balochistan, made Pakistan's defense invincible and firmly established the country's sovereignty on the global stage.

He highlighted Balochistan's pride in playing a central role in this historic achievement, stating, "This day is a symbol of our national unity, scientific progress, and independence." He added that the strength demonstrated in 1998 was once again evident during recent Pakistan-India tensions, affirming that no adversary can dare cast an evil eye on the country.

Linking national defense with environmental responsibility, Naseem stressed the importance of channeling the same patriotic spirit toward the protection of Pakistan’s natural environment. "The mountains of Chagai still remind us that it is through sacrifice that nations earn their place. Now it is time we treat environmental protection as a national obligation," he said.

He urged citizens across to actively participate in government-led initiatives for tree plantation, reducing pollution, and conserving natural resources, emphasizing that a cleaner, greener future is a shared responsibility.