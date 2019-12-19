(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milli Yakjehti Council Chairman Naseem Ahmad Usmani on Thursday said that the current challenges being faced by the country could only be resolved in light of Quaid's vision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Milli Yakjehti Council Chairman Naseem Ahmad Usmani on Thursday said that the current challenges being faced by the country could only be resolved in light of Quaid's vision.

Addressing a seminar organized here by the Islamabad Model College for Women G/10-4 in connection with the birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that Pakistanis have to pay back to these sacrifices through education and loyalty.

He said independence homeland was obtained after paying a lot of sacrifices by our forefathers.

He urged the students to respect their teachers as they were their mentors.

The seminar was attended by the Principal of the college Saliha Jabeen, teachers and a large number of students.

On the occasion, various competitions of speech, national songs, paintings and recycling were also held in which as many as ten colleges of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated.