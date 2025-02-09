Naseem Warns Industrial Units To Strictly Adhere Environmental Laws
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 09:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister for Environment, Nasim ur Rehman Khan warned industrial units to strictly adhere the environmental laws and said that no factory or plant owner would be permitted to cause environmental pollution that affects residential areas and harms public health and life.
During his visit to Lasbela and inspected several factories and plants, Naseem expressed strong annoyance over violations of environmental laws and the spread of pollution by certain factory and plant owners.
The Provincial Advisor issued strict directives to all factory owners to improve their smoke and chemical discharge systems in accordance with environmental laws, ensuring no negative impact on the city’s environment.
He emphasized that strict action would be taken against those who fail to comply, including sealing their factories and imposing heavy fines.
He further stated, "Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sardarfaz Bugti have issued strict orders regarding climate change and environmental issues.
"
During the visit, local residents appreciated the Provincial Advisor's efforts, sharing their concerns and issues with him. Naseem Rehman Khan assured them of his department's full support and urged them to take immediate actions to tackle the dangers posed by environmental pollution.
He encouraged residents to maintain clean surroundings for a sustainable future under the United Nations Agenda 2030 for sustainable development.
Additionally, he urged every citizen to plant at least one tree in their homes and neighborhoods to contribute to reducing heat intensity and enhancing the environment, which will also be a form of ongoing charity.
He further encouraged the public to report any plant, factory, or institution violating environmental laws to the Department of Environment, submitting complaints and proving themselves as responsible citizens.
He appealed for collective efforts to improve the environmental system of the province and ensure timely action against polluting factories and industries.
