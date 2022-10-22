UrduPoint.com

Naseer Hails ECP's Decision To Disqualify Imran Niazi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Naseer hails ECP's decision to disqualify Imran Niazi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Information Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Naseer Khan Achakzai on Saturday said that the ECP's decision to disqualify Imran Niazi was a milestone towards upholding the rule of law in the country.

In a statement issued here, he said that the one who accused others of theft was proven to be a thief himself. He said that the PML-N had been calling Imran Naizi a chief liar since the beginning. He said that as a result of this decision, the Election Commission had restored its dignity.

Naseer Khan Achakzai said that Imran Niazi made false corruption cases against the PML-N leaders and other opposition parties, but he had failed to prove the corruption in the courts.

