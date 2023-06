Naseer Khan calls on Secretary IT

Sui Southern Gas Company Cantt Zone In-charge Naseer Khan Lahri on Wednesday called on Secretary Information Technology Balochistan Muhammad Tayyab Khan Lahri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company Cantt Zone In-charge Naseer Khan Lahri on Wednesday called on Secretary Information Technology Balochistan Muhammad Tayyab Khan Lahri.

They discussed various issues regarding gas and other matters.