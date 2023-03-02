Naseer Khan congratulates people on Baloch Culture Day

Eminent Tribal leader Haji Naseer Khan Lehri on Thursday congratulated the people of Balochistan on celebrating the Baloch Culture Day.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Eminent Tribal leader Haji Naseer Khan Lehri on Thursday congratulated the people of Balochistan on celebrating the Baloch Culture Day.

In a statement issued here, he said the Baloch Culture Day is being celebrated in a grand manner throughout Balochistan.

Baloch Culture Day, celebrated on March 2, is a day of peace, love, and unity, the statement added.

"Our first responsibility is to keep our culture alive and to attract the young generation towards knowledge and awareness," he said, adding that the purpose of celebrating Baloch Culture Day was to send a message that the Baloch nation was organized and peaceful.