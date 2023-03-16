Naseer Khan Lehri grieves on sad demise of Wali Muhammad Lehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Manager of SSG Balochistan, Haji Naseer Khan Lehri expressed deep sorrow over the death of former City Naib Nazim Quetta Haji Mir Wali Muhammad Lehri on Thursday.

in his condolence statement, he said that Haji Wali Muhammad Lahri was a sincere person who was the owner of a true and benevolent personality.

After his death, the people of Balochistan, including the Lahri tribes have lost a talented and dedicated personality, he said.

Haji Naseer Khan Lahri prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.