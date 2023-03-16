UrduPoint.com

Naseer Khan Lehri Grieves On Sad Demise Of Wali Muhammad Lehri

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Naseer Khan Lehri grieves on sad demise of Wali Muhammad Lehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Manager of SSG Balochistan, Haji Naseer Khan Lehri expressed deep sorrow over the death of former City Naib Nazim Quetta Haji Mir Wali Muhammad Lehri on Thursday.

in his condolence statement, he said that Haji Wali Muhammad Lahri was a sincere person who was the owner of a true and benevolent personality.

After his death, the people of Balochistan, including the Lahri tribes have lost a talented and dedicated personality, he said.

Haji Naseer Khan Lahri prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Family

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal redevelopment project

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank in the UAE’ by EMEA Finance

25 minutes ago
 Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon La ..

Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon Large Language Model

26 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Packa ..

Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Package&#039; to facilitate doing b ..

26 minutes ago
 Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Iranian Secretary of Su ..

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Iranian Secretary of Supreme National Security Counci ..

26 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates AD Ports ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates AD Ports Group’s Digital District

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.