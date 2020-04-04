UrduPoint.com
Naseerabad Colony T.M. Khan Converted Into Quarantine

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:16 PM

Naseerabad Colony Tando Muhammad Khan has been converted into Quarantine, on the directives of Special Assistant to the Sindh CM on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Naseerabad Colony Tando Muhammad Khan has been converted into Quarantine, on the directives of Special Assistant to the Sindh CM on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar.

It is pertinent to mention here that a resident of Naseerabad colony who was patient of Coronavirus, namely Manzoor Memon passed away on Friday, said a statement on Saturday.

Syed Qasim Naved Qamar also visited Naseeabad Colony along with SSP Abid Ali Baloch, General Secretary Khurram Karim Soomro and Sindh Health department officials reviewed the arrangements for quarantine.

He directed the local administration to provide food and other essential items to the residents of Naseerabad Colony so that they might not face any problem.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar also held a meeting at Deputy Commissioner Office Tando Muhammad Khan, Yasir Bhatti.

MPA Syed Aijaz Shah Bukhari, District Chairman Zakat Syed Shahid Shah, SSP Abid Ali Baloch and others were also present.

The line of action regarding distribution of free ration bags to needy and deserving families provided by Sindh Government, was chalked out.

Addressing the meeting Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar asked them to maintain transparency in distribution of ration bags.

