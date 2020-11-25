UrduPoint.com
Naseerabad Police Arrest Bike Lifter After Encounter

Naseerabad Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspected bike lifter during an encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Naseerabad Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspected bike lifter during an encounter.

According to police spokesman, Naseerabad police patrolling party intercepted two suspected bike riders in Dhoke Lakhu area but, they opened fire on the police party.

As a result, in cross firing, a suspected bike lifter identified as Suleman received bullet injuries and rounded up by the police party.

He was shifted to hospital for medical treatment while other managed to escape from the scene.

The spokesman informed that the suspected bike lifter had remained a jail bird and wanted in different cases including dacoities.

He said, police were making efforts to net his accomplice.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali said the suspected bike lifter who managed to escape would also be sent behind the bars.

He appreciated immediate reaction of police party and performance of the police team.

