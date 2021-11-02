Naseerabad Police arrest five accused for illegal selling gas, petrol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Naseerabad Police on Tuesday conducted an operation and arrested five accused for illegally refilling gas cylinders and selling petrol openly.

During the operation, the Police recovered gas cylinders, petrol and refueling equipment and registered separate cases against the accused.

The arrested accused included Alam Shah, Asif Nawaz and Arshad who refilled gas cylinders while open petrol, diesel and other equipment was also recovered from accused Nadeem Akram and Raza Muhammad.

Divisional Superintendent of Police directed to continue operations againstlaw-breaking elements.