UrduPoint.com

Naseerabad Police Arrest Five Accused For Illegal Selling Gas, Petrol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:13 PM

Naseerabad Police arrest five accused for illegal selling gas, petrol

The Naseerabad Police on Tuesday conducted an operation and arrested five accused for illegally refilling gas cylinders and selling petrol openly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Naseerabad Police on Tuesday conducted an operation and arrested five accused for illegally refilling gas cylinders and selling petrol openly.

During the operation, the Police recovered gas cylinders, petrol and refueling equipment and registered separate cases against the accused.

The arrested accused included Alam Shah, Asif Nawaz and Arshad who refilled gas cylinders while open petrol, diesel and other equipment was also recovered from accused Nadeem Akram and Raza Muhammad.

Divisional Superintendent of Police directed to continue operations againstlaw-breaking elements.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Gas From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan set huge target of 19 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan set huge target of 190 for Namibians

8 minutes ago
 Fundraising by natural persons punishable by impri ..

Fundraising by natural persons punishable by imprisonment, AED300,000 maximum fi ..

15 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed presented new model in combattin ..

Mohamed bin Zayed presented new model in combatting nuclear proliferation: Kazak ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on de ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulra ..

30 minutes ago
 SU's scholarship committee to conduct students int ..

SU's scholarship committee to conduct students interviews for HEC Need based Sch ..

2 minutes ago
 Two matches played in Guard Group Polo Cup 2021

Two matches played in Guard Group Polo Cup 2021

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.