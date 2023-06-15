UrduPoint.com

Naseerabad Police Arrest Three Robbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested three robbers and street criminals besides recovering Rs 100,000 cash, two snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession, in an operation against criminal elements.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad Police arrested three accused namely Tariq, ringleader, Salman and Mubashir, who were allegedly involved in various robbery, bike snatching and street crime cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Naseerabad Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals who were record holders.

The accused had been sent to jail for identification parade, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

