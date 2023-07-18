Naseerabad police arrest three robbers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested three robbers and street criminals besides recovering Rs 55,000 cash, two motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad Police arrested three accused namely Jahanzaib alias Zabi, Jawad and Numan, who were allegedly involved in various robbery, bike snatching and street crime cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Naseerabad Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals who were record holders.

The accused had been sent to jail for identification parade, he added.