Naseerabad Police Foil Arms Smuggling Bid; Arrest Smuggler

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Naseerabad police foiled a bid to smuggle arms and ammunition and arrested an accused namely Faizan, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He informed acting on a tip-off, Naseerabad police party headed by the Station House Officer barricaded G.T.Road.

He said that a car coming from KPK was stopped and on thorough search the police seized a Kalashnikov, two magazines and 25,000 rounds of 30 bore from the car.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahmed Younas appreciated performance of SP Potohar, SHO Naseerabad and his team for foiling the armssmuggling bid.

The CPO directed the police officers to continue crackdown against criminals and lawbreakers.

