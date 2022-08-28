Naseerabad Police, Food Department foil flour smuggling attempt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Naseerabad Police and Food Department in joint operations foiled flour smuggling attempt and impounded two vehicles loaded with flour, trying to smuggle, and arrested two drivers and recovered 460 bags of flour.

The SP Pothohar said that action would be taken against those who deliver illegal wheat and flour.