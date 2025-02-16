Open Menu

Naseerabad Police Net Arm Smuggler

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Naseerabad police here on Sunday arrested an arm smuggler and recovered weapons from their possession, said a police spokesman.

He informed that police recovered a Kalashnikov, a repeater gun, 10 pistols and hundreds of bulletsfrom the possession of the arrested accused namely Haider Khan.

Police also impounded the vehicle being used by the accused for arms smuggling.

Naseerabad police in snap checking stopped a suspicious vehicle and during search of the vehicle recovered weapons.

The accused revealed that he brought weapons from KPK to supply in Rawalpindi.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated SHO Naseerabad and his team for netting the smuggler and recovering weapons.

He said that crackdown against criminals, arms and drug smugglers would continue.

