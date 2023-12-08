Naseerabad Police Net Two Bike Lifters With 11 Stolen Motorcycles
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Naseerabad police in their ongoing operation against bike lifters managed to arrest two accused and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police conducted a raid and rounded up two members of a gang namely Musa Khan and Abdul Rehman and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated the performance of the police team and directed to accelerate operations against a car, bike lifters and other lawbreakers.