Open Menu

Naseerabad Police Net Two Bike Lifters With 11 Stolen Motorcycles

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Naseerabad police net two bike lifters with 11 stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Naseerabad police in their ongoing operation against bike lifters managed to arrest two accused and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police conducted a raid and rounded up two members of a gang namely Musa Khan and Abdul Rehman and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated the performance of the police team and directed to accelerate operations against a car, bike lifters and other lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Car From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

4 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

13 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

13 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

14 hours ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

14 hours ago
Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

14 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

14 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

14 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

14 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

14 hours ago
 AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan