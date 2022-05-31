UrduPoint.com

NASFF-2021 Winner Vows To Become 'voice Of Oppressed'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 03:50 PM

NASFF-2021 winner vows to become 'voice of oppressed'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Aqeedat Chishti, one of the winners of (NASFF) on Tuesday vowed that she would become the voice of the oppressed by using creativity and innovation in film production.

Aqeedat is a student of Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore, whose eight-minute movie "Pathani" won second position in the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) contest, told APP that she wanted to learn production and related knowledge up to optimum level - so that she could win laurels by emulating the footsteps of her father and grandfather, who were journalists.

Aqeedat's eight-minute movie "Pathani" won the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) contest from out of a total of over 1,100 entries received from 72 different educational institutions across Pakistan. The Grand Finale of the event was held on June 26, 2021.

The top 15 high achievers of NASFF-21, including Aqeedat, were awarded 1-year Film-making Diploma from New York Film academy (NYFA), Australia.

Talking to APP, she said "Pathani," which she produced, with the help of her sister Ibadat and two cannon 60D cameras, was a real empowering story of women.

The concept of "Pathani" was to make the viewer to have a back seat in its character. In the film, Aqeedat tried showcasing the culture rural areas of Punjab in an enchanting way. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had sought online registration for the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) themed "the colours of Pakistan, the Indus identity, Pakistan a cultural melting pot, empowerment through SMEs, Philanthropy in Pakistan and Value addition in Agri-products of Pakistan." NASFF was created to tap the talent and creativity of Pakistani youth, who choose Film and tv production and mass media communication as their professional careers. The festival was meant to proffer a chance to such talented youth to produce high quality short films projecting the real image of Pakistan.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Film And Movies Australia Punjab ISPR Student New York June Women Media Event TV From Top

Recent Stories

IGP condoles with family of martyred constable

IGP condoles with family of martyred constable

38 minutes ago
 LCCI delegation visits SCCI

LCCI delegation visits SCCI

38 minutes ago
 Pak Vs WI: ODI matches moved from Rawalpindi to Mu ..

Pak Vs WI: ODI matches moved from Rawalpindi to Multan

47 minutes ago
 13 POs arrested in sargodha

13 POs arrested in sargodha

38 minutes ago
 French ex-chambermaid runs for MP after labour bat ..

French ex-chambermaid runs for MP after labour battle

38 minutes ago
 Taiwan lowers forecast for 2022 economic growth

Taiwan lowers forecast for 2022 economic growth

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.