NASFF-2021 winner vows to become 'voice of oppressed'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Aqeedat Chishti, one of the winners of (NASFF) on Tuesday vowed that she would become the voice of the oppressed by using creativity and innovation in film production.

Aqeedat is a student of Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore, whose eight-minute movie "Pathani" won second position in the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) contest, told APP that she wanted to learn production and related knowledge up to optimum level - so that she could win laurels by emulating the footsteps of her father and grandfather, who were journalists.

Aqeedat's eight-minute movie "Pathani" won the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) contest from out of a total of over 1,100 entries received from 72 different educational institutions across Pakistan. The Grand Finale of the event was held on June 26, 2021.

The top 15 high achievers of NASFF-21, including Aqeedat, were awarded 1-year Film-making Diploma from New York Film academy (NYFA), Australia.

Talking to APP, she said "Pathani," which she produced, with the help of her sister Ibadat and two cannon 60D cameras, was a real empowering story of women.

The concept of "Pathani" was to make the viewer to have a back seat in its character. In the film, Aqeedat tried showcasing the culture rural areas of Punjab in an enchanting way. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had sought online registration for the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) themed "the colours of Pakistan, the Indus identity, Pakistan a cultural melting pot, empowerment through SMEs, Philanthropy in Pakistan and Value addition in Agri-products of Pakistan." NASFF was created to tap the talent and creativity of Pakistani youth, who choose Film and tv production and mass media communication as their professional careers. The festival was meant to proffer a chance to such talented youth to produce high quality short films projecting the real image of Pakistan.

