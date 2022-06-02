UrduPoint.com

NASFF-21 To Help Grasp, Explore Innovative Film-making Ideas: Hamza

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

NASFF-21 to help grasp, explore innovative film-making ideas: Hamza

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :National Amateur Short Film Festival 2021 has extended an unprecedented opportunity to the talented artistic youth of the country to explore and grasp innovative film-making ideas at the international forum of New York Film academy Australia, said the qualifier of the Festival Hamza Bin Iftikhar on Thursday.

Hamza Bin Iftikhar, a student of Beaconhouse National University, stood third in the overall contest and got best director and screenplay writer award where the third position award was conferred by the then Prime Minister Imran Khan and the later by the DG Inter Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar.

His twelve-minute short film Nageenay qualified for the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) contest from out of a total of more than 1,100 entries received from 72 different educational institutions across Pakistan.

The Grand Finale of the event was held on June 26, 2021. The top 15 high achievers of NASFF-21, including Osama, were awarded 1-year Film-making Diploma from New York Film Academy (NYFA), Australia.

The short film is inspired by the Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) playing a significant role in poverty alleviation within a society.

Nageenay depicts the story of four poor female artisans making jewelry at a jewelry shop who come to know about a contest launched by the government to promote SMEs producing recyclable products. They decide to participate in the competition about unique jewelry designs.

The ambitious skilled girls were seen contesting for their fate with their boss and after his refusal started working on making jewelry with abandoned clothes.

However, by extreme hard work, team effort and struggle and the stroke of luck these girls succeed and they win the competition.

The story ended with motivating note saying, "Behind every successful woman there is a tribe of other successful women who have her back".

The film's script and direction was done by Hamza Bin Iftikhar, whereas Alishba Anjum was the producer and cinematography and editing was done by Bazil Kazmi and sound by Hassan Aitbar.

Hamza told APP that the NYFA diploma would help him get Hollywood experience and would also help explore the culture of Australia that was ideal for a film maker to explore new ideas.

"It is a best place for a film maker to grasp and work on innovative ideas," he added.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had sought online registration for the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) under various themes including the colours of Pakistan, the Indus identity, Pakistan as a cultural melting pot, empowerment through SMEs, philanthropy in Pakistan and value addition in agri-products of Pakistan.

NASFF was created to tap the talent and creativity of Pakistani youth who choose Film and tv production and mass media communication as their professional careers.

The festival was meant to proffer a chance to such talented youth to produce high quality short films projecting the real image of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Film And Movies Australia Poor ISPR Student Jewelry New York June Women National University Media Event TV From Government Best Top Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Dep ..

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

21 minutes ago
 Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

58 minutes ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

1 hour ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

3 hours ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.