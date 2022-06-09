UrduPoint.com

'NASFF' Provides Platform For Youth To Excel In Media Sciences: Shahera

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid has said that National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF-21) was providing a platform for youngsters to excel in the field of media sciences and filmmaking.

Speaking at a lunch hosted by the Ministry of Information for the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF-21), she said that the youth of Pakistan has great potential, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Congratulating all high achievers of NASFF-21, she further said that NASFF platform was a great opportunity for youth of Pakistan to establish their careers in this field. She urged the youth to actively participate in such festivals to showcase creative potential and skills. She opined that the winners of NASFF-21 were an inspiration for the youth of Pakistan who wanted to make a career in the field of media sciences and filmmaking.

Director (Productions) ISPR Brig Imran Naqvi also congratulated high achievers for winning a prestigious scholarship of one-year diploma at New York Film academy, Australia. He further said that it is a great opportunity for all high achievers and they should get the maximum benefit from it.

After completion of their diploma, they will return back to serve Pakistan and portray a positive image of Pakistan both at home and abroad. He also thanked representatives of Afiniti for their sponsorship of scholarships and trust in the talent of young students.

Director General Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) Imrana Wazir, Additional Secretary Mubashar Tauqir, Director (DEMP) Asif ur Rehman, officers of ISPR Brig Imran Naqvi and Maj Ahmed Butt were present at the occasion to celebrate high achievers of NASFF-21.

Among high achievers, Hamza Bin Iftikhar, Aqeedat Chishti, Rohullah Kashfi, Shah Zaib Ali , Saqlain Abbas, Huzaifa Ahmed, Mariyam Naqvi, Vishal Kodwani, Irfan Noor Bakhsh, Haris Latif were also present at the occasion.Saba Chohan, Meesum Raza and Muhammad Yasir from Afiniti were also attended the event.

The purpose of celebrating NASFF-21 high achievers who won prestigious scholarships was to bid farewell to them before their departure tostudy in the world-renowned film institute the New York Film Academy,Australia.

