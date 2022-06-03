UrduPoint.com

NASFF- Winning Filmmaker Keen To Touch Pinnacle Of Success In Movie Production

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Saqlain Abbas, one among the winners of National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF-21) on Friday pledged to touch pinnacle of success in film production with sheer hard work and dedication

Talking to APP, he pledged to highlight the unexplored travel destinations of Pakistan in his documentaries after acquiring more skills in film production from abroad.

Saqlain, a MS Media Studies - student of Riphah International University, Islamabad, hailed from Gilgit-Baltistan.

His movie " Glacier Marriage" won the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) contest from out of a total of over 1,100 entries received from 72 different educational institutions across Pakistan.

The Grand Finale of the event was held on June 26, 2021. The top 15 high achievers of NASFF-21, including Saqlain, were awarded 1-year Film-making Diploma from New York Film academy (NYFA), Australia.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had sought online registration for the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF).

The theme of the Glacier Marriage encompasses presentation of Pakistan, with a view to enable any expat to formally introduce our country to the viewers.

Glacier grafting also known as glacier growing is an indigenous water resource management practice in Gilgit-Baltistan. Using this grafting method, artificial glaciers have been transplanted in the past.

According to locals, new glacier is grafted by combination (mating) of male and female glaciers.This film is based on indigenous method of grafting.

