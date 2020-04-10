Nasim Sadiq says flour mafia is being saved

(@fidahassanain)

The former Punjab Secretary Food Punjab also rejects allegations of corruptions against him in recent Wheat and Sugar crisis, saying that he served as Secretary Food for a very brief period of time.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2020) Rejecting allegations of his involvement in recent wheat and sugar crisis, former secretary food in Punjab Naseem said that efforts were being made to save flour mafia.

He also wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Secretary to submit reply against the allegations leveled against him in an inquiry report prepared by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in recent crisis of wheat and sugar in the country.

“Flour mafia is being saved in this recent wheat and sugar crisis,” said the former senior official. Naseem Sadiq also termed the probe biased and said that he served only for two months and two days—a very short period while the process for procurement of wheat had already begun.

“Wheat procurement began before my charge,” said the ex-officer. He also stated that there was no link between shortage of flour and wheat procurement, saying that the province never achieved the target of purchasing four million tonnes of wheat.

“The cabinet made decision regarding open bardana and I just implemented that decision,” said Naseem Sadiq, adding that it was not his decision. He stated that the PM was being misled on the crisis. He also rejected the allegations that he fed the mills saying that the decision to feed the mills was also taken before his official charge. He stated that there documented evidence on it. Sadiq further said that he also launched investigation when some scandals surfaced after the wheat procurement process.

“ I was transferred when I launched probe,” said Nasim Sadiq, revealing that there was corruption in rebate of wheat export and subsidy.

Naseem Sadiq was made Special Duty Officer (OSD) by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as his name surfaced in the recent Wheat and Sugar crisis.