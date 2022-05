Nasir Abbas Jaffery elected Majlis Wahdat ul Muslimeen (MWM) Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Allama Raja Nadir Abbas Jaffery on Sunday elected Majlis Wahdat ul Muslimeen Chairman for next three years.

The chairman defeated Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Baqir Zaidi in infra party elections held here. Head of Shura e Ala Majlis Wahdat ul Muslimeen Agha Salahuddin announced the results of intro party elections.

Over 700 members of central, provincial and district office bearers of MWM cast their votes.The voting continued from 11 am to 2 pm.

Agha Salahuddin also announced seven new members of party's Shura.The Shura members included Maulana Sheikh Nayyer Abbas Mustafvy, Maulana Syed Imtiaz Ali Rizvi, Maulana Sheikh Abdul Khaliq Sadi,Maulana Mukhtar Ahmed Imami, Zahid Ali Khan, Nisar Ali Faizi and Syed Qasim Raza Bangash.