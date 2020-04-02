Nasir Ali Syed appointed CEO of Pak-Qatar General Takaful

Muhammad Nasir Ali Syed has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer of Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited; replacing Zahid H. Awan who will continue to be a board member of Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited and Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ):Muhammad Nasir Ali Syed has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer of Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited; replacing Zahid H. Awan who will continue to be a board member of Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited and Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited.

Nasir has been associated with the Pak-Qatar Takaful Group since its inception in 2007. He was last serving as CEO at Pak-Qatar Family Takaful LimitedNasir has been working in various senior roles with the Pak-Qatar Takaful Group for over 13 years. He is a seasoned insurance/takaful professional with over 27 years of rich experience in Life Insurance and Takaful industry of Pakistan. He has in-depth knowledge of Operations and Sales.