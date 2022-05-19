UrduPoint.com

Nasir Bagh, Jamrud Roads Cleared Of Encroachments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 07:55 PM

District administration in a joint operation with Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) demolished encroachments from Nasir Bagh Road and Jamrud Road on Thursday

On the directives of the Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, district administration carried out an anti-encroachment operation in Karkhano Market and demolished illegal constructions outside markets and footpaths.

In another similar, anti-encroachment operation, encroachments established on sides of Nasir Bagh Road canal were also removed.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah has said that anti-encroachment operation initiated on the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division will continue and directed the administrative officers for paying random visits to bazaars and stern action against those erecting encroachments.

