Nasir Bashir Made CM's Coordinator

Published February 17, 2022

Vice-Chairman CM Complaint Cell Nasir Bashir Salman has been made the chief minister's coordinator on business and trade affairs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Vice-Chairman CM Complaint Cell Nasir Bashir Salman has been made the chief minister's coordinator on business and trade affairs.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar gave the notification to Nasir Bashir Salman who called on him at CM Office.

The chief minister expressed the hope that Nasir Bashir would play a proactive role to resolve the problems of the trade and business community along with utilizing his energies to further strengthen PTI traders wing.

Nasir Bashir Salman thanked the CM and assured that he would work hard to resolve the problems of the business community.

